2026 Outlook: Ty Simpson

The Rams selected Simpson in the first round of the NFL Draft from Alabama, and he will compete for a backup role behind Matthew Stafford this year. Simpson is not worth rostering in any redraft leagues. In rookie-only drafts for Dynasty leagues, Simpson is worth a second-round pick in one-quarterback formats and a potential first-round selection in multiple-QB leagues. Simpson isn't expected to play much in 2026 as long as Stafford is healthy, and Stafford could stay with the Rams through 2027. For 2026, Simpson will compete with Stetson Bennett for the No. 2 job in Los Angeles, and we don't expect Simpson to play much in his rookie campaign.

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