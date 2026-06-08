2026 Outlook: Xavier Legette

Legette will battle Jalen Coker and rookie Chris Brazzell for the WR2 role in Carolina in 2026. We rank Legette third in that competition and do not recommend rostering him in most leagues. Legette had a 68.7% snap share last year, but saw that drop in the second half of the year. He only reached double-digit Fantasy points in one of his last 10 games. Legette is still just 25 years old, so there is some hope for further development, but right now, he looks like a WR3 at best on a team that ranked 26th in passing yards in 2025. You can do better, even in the double-digit rounds.

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