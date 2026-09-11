Evans secured six of seven targets for 49 yards and a touchdown during the 49ers' 27-7 Week 1 win over the Rams in Melbourne, Australia.

Evans shrugged off recent nagging injuries to hit the ground running in his 49ers regular-season debut, recording three catches for 22 yards on the opening possession alone. He would go on to double up that reception tally by game's end, tying for the team lead in that category with Deebo Samuel while also drawing even with his teammate for second in targets. Evans also was on the receiving end of the second of Brock Purdy's three touchdown passes, muscling his way to a contested two-yard grab in the left corner of the end zone in the third quarter. If early returns are any indication, the Purdy-Evans connection could be a prolific one throughout the season, and a Week 2 home matchup against the Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 20 presents as a particularly promising matchup.