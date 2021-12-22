Evans (hamstring) is listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice report, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
The Bucs only held a walk-through but wouldn't have had Evans available if they'd been scheduled for a real practice. He hasn't been ruled out for the upcoming game against Carolina, but it doesn't look great after the early exit from Sunday's 9-0 loss to the Saints. With teammate Chris Godwin (knee) out for the season, Antonio Brown could be the Bucs' No. 1 receiver this week in his first game back from a prolonged absence.