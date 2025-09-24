Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Not practicing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Evans (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday.
Reports suggest Evans will miss multiple games, but neither team nor player has actually said anything besides acknowledging his absence from Wednesday's practice. Meanwhile, Chris Godwin (ankle) was a full participant for the first time in 11 months, potentially setting up his 2025 debut Sunday against the Eagles.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Expected to miss multiple weeks•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Getting MRI on hamstring•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Ruled out of Sunday's game•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Suffers hamstring injury•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Another five-catch tally in win•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Modest start to season•