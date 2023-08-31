Evans (groin) is practicing Thursday and expected to play Week 1 at Minnesota, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Evans was scheduled to play in the preseason finale but ended up being scratched with a groin injury that coach Todd Bowles described as minor. The wideout is now back practicing 10 days before the season opener, putting him on track to serve as one of QB Baker Mayfield's top two options along with long-time running mate Chris Godwin. The Bucs otherwise are counting on relatively inexperienced players at the skill positions, including RB Rachaad White and TE Cade Otton, with candidates for the No. 3 WR job being Trey Palmer, Deven Thompkins and Rakim Jarrett (all 23 or younger). Assuming no setbacks with the groin, Evans should be tasked with large target and route shares from the jump.