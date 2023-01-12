Evans (illness) was a full practice participant Thursday.
After hauling in 10 of 12 targets for 207 yards and three touchdowns to help the Buccaneers clinch the NFC South with a win against the Panthers in Week 17, Evans didn't log a snap before being ruled out due to an illness this past Sunday in Atlanta. With the benefit of three days to rest and recover, though, he managed to log every rep during Tampa Bay's first practice in advance of Monday's wild-card game against the Cowboys. As a result, Evans will join forces with Chris Godwin as the top wide receivers available to quarterback Tom Brady.
