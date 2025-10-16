default-cbs-image
Parkinson (concussion) was a full participant in practice for the second day in a row Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

The tight end missed last Sunday's win over the Ravens after suffering the head injury in Week 5 against the 49ers. Parkinson appears on track to play this Sunday versus the Jaguars. He has four catches for 11 yards in four games this season.

