Parkinson (shoulder) was a limited participant in practice for the second day in a row Thursday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

The tight end sprained the AC joint in his shoulder during the Rams' Week 1 win over the Texans and then missed the team's Week 2 victory over the Titans. Last week, though, Parkinson did not even suit up for practice, so his return might be a good sign ahead of Sunday's showdown with the Eagles. The former Seahawk played on 28 offensive snaps in Week 1, catching both of his targets for -6 yards.