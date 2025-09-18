default-cbs-image
Parkinson (shoulder) logged a limited practice Wednesday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Parkinson suffered an AC joint sprain in Week 1 and was sidelined for Week 2. Coach Sean McVay relayed that Parkinson is feeling better, and his return to the practice field supports that. It remains to be seen whether Parkinson will be able to suit up in Week 3 against the Eagles.

