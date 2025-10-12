Parkinson (concussion) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Parkinson cleared the league's concussion protocol and was given the questionable tag for Week 6, per Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register. Parkinson is not quite ready to return, so he'll observe Sunday's game in street clothes while Davis Allen and Terrance Ferguson serve as the Rams' depth tight ends behind Tyler Higbee. Parkinson's next opportunity to play is Week 7 against the Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 19.