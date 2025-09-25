Parkinson (shoulder) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Parkinson was able to play through his shoulder injury in Week 3 at Philadelphia, but he's apparently still not back to 100 percent after suffering an AC joint sprain in Week 1 versus the Texans. As long as he's able to continue practicing in some capacity Thursday or Friday, he figures to be available for Sunday's game versus the Colts.