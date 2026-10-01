Charbonnet (knee) was designated to return to practice Thursday.

Thursday's move opens the 21-day window for Charbonnet to resume practicing, during which he can be added to the active roster. Charbonnet is ineligible to play against the Chargers on Sunday after being placed on the reserve/PUP list to begin the season, but he could suit up as soon as Week 5 against the 49ers if added to the roster. Jadarian Price (chest), Emanuel Wilson and George Holani (ribs) have held the fort at running back while Charbonnet works his way back from a torn ACL sustained last postseason.