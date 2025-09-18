Charbonnet (foot) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Charbonnet has been held out of drills so far this week due to a foot injury, so Friday's practice likely will be key for his odds to suit up Sunday against the Saints. If Charbonnet is limited or sidelined this weekend, Kenneth Walker would take on the bulk of the work afforded the Seahawks backfield, while George Holani is the only other RB on the active roster, while Damien Martinez and Jacardia Wright would be candidates to be elevated from the practice squad.