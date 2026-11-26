Addison (thumb) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's injury report.

Addison's next listing on an injury report that isn't a DNP will be his first since Nov. 13, when he suffered a thumb injury that required surgery and so far has sidelined him for two games. Head coach Kevin O'Connell relayed to Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune on Monday that Addison is "progressing well" in his recovery but is unlikely to play Sunday against the Falcons. Ultimately, Addison's status for Week 12 may be clarified once the Vikings post Friday's practice report.