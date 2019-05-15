2019 Preakness Stakes post positions, draw, updated odds: Favorite Improbable draws post position No. 4

The Preakness Stakes may be 1/16 of a mile shorter than the Kentucky Derby, but if this year's Run for the Roses was any indication, Pimlico Race Course is set to host plenty of drama at the second leg of the Triple Crown on Saturday.

Just under two weeks after Country House was declared the Derby champion after a controversial disqualification of first-place finisher Maximum Security, we've got the official lineup for this weekend's follow-up. While Country House and three other Kentucky Derby contenders will not be in Baltimore for the Preakness, plenty of other stiff competition will be on the track.

So who's going to win the 2019 Preakness Stakes? And which darkhorse is a must-back ahead of Saturday's big showcase? Visit SportsLine to see expert picks for the Preakness.



Right here at CBS Sports, we've got you covered with post positions for all 13 of this year's Preakness Stakes horses following Wednesday afternoon's draw.

Post draw results, updated odds

Below is a complete rundown of the 2019 Preakness Stakes post positions, along with updated SportsLine odds for each of the horses set to race at Pimlico Race Course: