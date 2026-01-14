Move over, Wilt Chamberlain, you have company. A high school basketball player in Arizona became the latest to join the 100-point club, and he needed just three quarters to do so.

Adrian Stubbs, a guard at Phoenix (Ariz.) Maryvale, became the first player in Arizona high school basketball history to score 100 points in a game with his historic effort in a 109-25 victory over Yuma (Ariz.) Kofa on Tuesday. He scored 70 points in the first half and added 30 more to his tally in the third quarter before taking a seat on the bench for the final period.

Stubbs shattered the 6A record, which belonged to recent Arizona Wildcats standout Nico Mannion at 57 points. He surpassed the state record of 75 points, which had stood since the 1965-66 1A season, early in the third quarter. Stubbs' previous career high was 56, one point shy of the 6A record.

"This kid doesn't cease to amaze me," Maryvale coach Jeremy Smith said to The Arizona Republic. "His will to win and fight and grit are second to none. He's got a lot of people backing him, wanting the best for him. He's a gamer. Before the season started, we had team goals. And we have individual goals. One of his individual goals was to beat Nico Mannion's record of 57."

It was a remarkably efficient performance for Stubbs, who entered the game averaging 24 points per game and hardly missed a shot in Tuesday's contest. The majority of his conversions came on mid-range jumpers, and he connected on only six 3-pointers. He went 16-for-23 from the free throw line.

Stubbs got off to a hot start with 35 points in the first quarter, and his teammates got out of the way as he continued to drill seemingly every shot he put up. He scored every single one of Maryville's points in the first half before Travis Dean and Meqhi Teutsch contributed two points apiece in the third quarter.

"I think I had 35 at the end of the first quarter and my coach gave me the green light," Stubbs said. "I was going to go. That was probably the most unselfish game (from teammates) I've ever seen in my life. Without them, this would not be possible. All of those passes. All the steals. It's a huge shout out to them."

Stubbs is an unranked recruit in the 2026 class, per 247Sports. His only scholarship offers to date are from junior colleges.