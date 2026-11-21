It's Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season and there's no lack of storylines. This is our final week before the very busy Thanksgiving slate, and it will be make-or-break for many teams.

The playoff picture is starting to take shape, and while we have a lot more football left to play this season, teams are running out of time to make that postseason push as we inch towards the end of the season.

There are some clear must-watch games on the slate, but there are also some underrated games that fans should tune into. Here's a look at three under-the-radar matchups that you should keep up with this weekend:

Bengals vs. Commanders

This game could've made it on my list solely because it was a chance to watch Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow continue his MVP-level season. Throw in the fact that it's also a primetime game and an international game, and we have must-see TV.

Burrow is one of five QBs in NFL history with over 30 touchdowns through nine games, and the other four in the category- Tom Brady in 2007, Aaron Rodgers in 2011, Peyton Manning in 2013 and Patrick Mahomes in 2018- all won the MVP the year they hit the mark.

The Bengals quarterback is also one of just two quarterbacks (Manning) with five consecutive games with at least four touchdowns. Over this time, Burrow has 20 touchdowns in the air, two touchdowns on the ground and just three picks, with a 78% completion percentage.

Watching Burrow this season is watching history and any chance to watch him is a chance to watch the potential MVP.

Buccaneers vs Lions

At this point in the season, a team sitting at 3-6 probably wouldn't be discussed as a possible divisional winner, but the state of the NFC South makes this a different conversation. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not that far off from the 4-5 Carolina Panthers, who lead the division. The Bucs have won two of their last three and their last two losses were only for a combined 10 points.

Tampa Bay leads the league in rushing yards per game (163.9), and if Baker Mayfield, who is dealing with a foot/ankle injury, is sidelined, the run game can still thrive. The Detroit Lions defense has a big hole to fill after star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson tore his ACL last week and will be out for the rest of the season. Detroit's run defense is strong, allowing just 90.4 yards per game, fifth-fewest in the league, so watching the battle between a strong run defense and a strong run game should make things interesting.

Raiders vs. Broncos

We are still very early in the Fernando Mendoza era, with his first NFL start coming last week in front of a home Las Vegas Raiders crowd. In his starter debut, the 2026 No. 1 overall pick gave us all a flashback to the National Championship game with a rushing touchdown on a designed draw. His big introduction to Raiders Nation wasn't perfect, going 17-of-29 (58.6 completion percentage), for 143 yards, no interceptions and no touchdowns in the air, against a solid Seattle Seahawks defense.

With those first-start jitters behind him and against an easier defense, it will be interesting to see how Mendoza does. The Broncos' defense has allowed the sixth-most yards per game (355.0), but the ninth-fewest points per game (20.7). They will still present a challenge for the rookie, given the pressure of a divisional game and the road trip to Mile High, a difficult place to play.

The Raiders sit at 4-6, but aren't too far outside of that playoff bubble, sitting two spots out at No. 9. Meanwhile, the 7-2 Broncos would be the No. 5 seed if the season ended today, still fighting with the 7-2 Kansas City Chiefs in a narrow divisional race.

The Broncos are favored, but divisional games tend to bring surprises, and with the added excitement of a new quarterback at the helm in Vegas, this should be an entertaining game.