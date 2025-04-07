The NBA and NHL are inching toward their respective postseasons, and both leagues are in action this weekend. You can use the latest DraftKings promo code to unlock $150 in bonus bets after placing a first bet of $5. If you're more of a baseball fan, there is a full slate of MLB games on the schedule, as well. Golf fans can also use this DK bonus code this weekend.

Here's a closer look at the latest DraftKings offer, including how it stacks up with other sportsbook promotions. We'll also dive into the top games on today's sports schedule.

How to claim DraftKings' promo code

It's important to note that this DraftKings offer is only available to those who have never signed up with DraftKings before and who are of legal age in a state in which DraftKings operates.

To sign up for DraftKings, enter your name, email, date of birth and address, as well as necessary payment information. Then, make a deposit of at least $5 and a first wager of at least $5. After that, your account will be credited with $150 in bonus bets in the form of six $25 bonus bet tokens regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses.

These bonus bet tokens are issued within 72 hours of your first bet settling and expire after seven days. If you win a bet using bonus bets, you only receive your winnings back and not the stake.

DraftKings promo comparison

DraftKings is one of many sportsbooks offering new-user promotions. Here's how they all stack up with one another.

Brand Promo CBS promo code DraftKings Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets instantly None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings on your next 10 bets CBSDYW Fanatics Bet $30 Get $300 in Bonus Bets (select states) None required FanDuel Bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

DraftKings is one of the four above sportsbooks offering a "bet and get" promotion, along with FanDuel, Fanatics and bet365. Fanatics offers the most return in bonus bets of the four at $300, but also the most investment with at least $30 being required. It also takes three bets of at least $10 in order to receive that $300, rather than one initial bet of $5 like at DraftKings, FanDuel and bet365. FanDuel offers more than DraftKings and bet365 with $250 in bonus bets after a $5 initial bet, but that first bet must win. That's not the case with DraftKings or bet365, but it is important to note that FanDuel's offer doesn't have a minimum odds requirement for that first bet, so you could wager on a heavy favorite in order to maximize your chances of that first bet winnings.

Fanatics' $300 bonus bet promotion is only available in select states. Their national offer is for up to $1,000 in "No Sweat Bets," which is effectively first-bet insurance for your first bets over your first 10 days with the sportsbook. Your first bet of each day is covered up to $100, and should any of those bets lose, you receive your stake back up to $100 in bonus bets for a maximum return of $1,000, though that'd require 10 $100 bets all losing. BetMGM is also offering a bet insurance promotion where your very first bet is covered for up to $1,500. But again, in order to receive the maximum amount of bonus bets, you'd have to wager and lose a $1,500 bet as your first bet with the sportsbook.

Caesars' promotion is for profit boosts. After a first bet of $1, your next 10 bets receive 100% profit boosts. The maximum wager for each of those 10 bets is $25, and the maximum additional winnings for each token is $2,500.

What to bet on in sports this weekend

All 30 MLB teams are in action with three-game series Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Seattle Mariners host the Texas Rangers in an AL West battle. Their fellow division rival, the Houston Astros welcome the Los Angeles Angels to town. In the Bronx, the New York Yankees welcome the San Francisco Giants across the country. In the AL Central, the Tigers visit the Twins. In the NL Central, the Chicago Cubs go on the road to face the Dodgers, after opening their season with two losses to L.A. in Tokyo.

The NHL world shifts its eyes from Alex Ovechkin's record chase to the end of the regular season ahead of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. A five-game slate is on Friday's schedule, including the Montreal Canadiens edging closer to a playoff berth as they face the Ottawa Senators on the road. Montreal has a six-point lead on Columbus and New York for the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference with four games left.

There are 15 NBA games on Friday schedule, with the most notable matchups involving a three-way tie to avoid the Play-In Tournament between projected 6-seed Golden State, 7-seed Memphis and 8-seed Minnesota. The Warriors face the Trail Blazers on the road. The Grizzlies are also on the road to face the Nuggets. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves host the Nets.

Responsible Gaming with DraftKings

Bettors should know their limits and game responsibly. They should also know the resources that are available to them should they feel they need help. DraftKings offers resources and tools for its users to utilize, such as time and wager limits, the ability to take timeouts and different problematic gambling information and statistics.

There are also numerous nationwide resources available such as The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous and calling 1-800-GAMBLER.