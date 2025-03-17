For the sixth time in 15 years, the state of Texas will host the Final Four. The Big East won the national title in all five of those years, with UConn winning three times and Villanova winning twice. Entering March Madness 2025, the conference has a chance of adding to its tally when the 2025 NCAA Tournament Final Four heads to San Antonio. No. 2-seed St. John's has title aspirations, while you can't count out the two-time reigning champs, No. 8 UConn, or one of the potential 2025 March Madness sleepers like 9-seed Creighton.

It has been 25 years since the Red Storm even won a March Madness game, but few coaches in the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket are as well-versed with winning as Rick Pitino. On a nine-game winning streak after sweeping both the regular season and tournament titles, can the Johnnies keep the Big East's Texas streak alive? Before you make your 2025 NCAA Tournament predictions, see the March Madness bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's computer simulation nailed massive upsets, including huge wins by No. 11 Oregon over No. 6 South Carolina, No. 11 NC State over No. 6 Texas Tech, No. 10 Colorado over No. 7 Florida, and No. 12 James Madison over No. 5 Wisconsin last year. The model has beaten over 91 percent of all CBS Sports bracket players in four of the past six tournaments.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has nailed 24 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016 and nailed UConn's championship run last year. It nailed 13 teams in the Sweet 16 and was all over Alabama's Cinderella run to the Final Four as a 4-seed.

One South Region surprise the model has identified: the First Four winner of North Carolina vs. San Diego State will knock off No. 6 Ole Miss in the first round. UNC and SDST are both 11 seeds who were among the Last Four in, but they'll get to face a Rebels teams which faltered down the stretch. Ole Miss went just 3-5 over its last eight games, with a defense that allowed 82 ppg over that stretch, compared to 68 ppg over its first 25 games. San Diego State has a win over No. 1 Houston's elite defense, while UNC averages over 80 points per game, so either team could find ways to exploit the Rebels' defense and prevail.

Another South Region surprise the model has identified: No. 13 Yale beats No. 4 Texas A&M, even though the Aggies were ranked as high as No. 7 in the AP Poll. Since ranking seventh, the Aggies have gone 2-5, with one of those wins versus an LSU team that was one of the two SEC squads to not make the tourney. Yale, coincidentally, happened to be a 13-seed in last year's tournament and just happened to knock off another SEC school seeded fourth in Auburn. John Poulakidas (28 points) was unstoppable in that contest and is back again to wreak havoc on another No. 4 SEC school. See which other 2025 March Madness matchups to target here.

