While Aaron Rodgers was publicly scorching Mike McCarthy, several Steelers watched their now-former teammate inside the locker room following Wednesday's practice. It was a surreal moment in a truly bizarre 24 hours for the Steelers, who ultimately released Rodgers after his criticism of McCarthy.

Pittsburgh announced late Tuesday night that Rodgers would be inactive against the Broncos and would be replaced by Mason Rudolph. Rodgers, during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, accused McCarthy of being late and sleeping through meetings, not watching film of opponents the week of games and saying, "1-2-3 Packers!" in the locker room at halftime during Sunday's eventual loss to the Eagles. McCarthy has since confirmed his Packers snafu in a press conference, calling it an embarrassing moment.

Anonymous team sources corroborated Rodgers' claim that McCarthy fell asleep in meetings, according to The Athletic.

"He's not lying," an unnamed player said.

Several players were interviewed at their locker, including tight end Pat Freiermuth, rookie quarterback Drew Allar, rookie receiver Germie Bernard, and veteran wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who was also Rodgers' teammate in Green Bay. Each spoke favorably about Rodgers.

"I think he's the best player to ever play this game as his position," Valdes-Scantling said.

Rodgers said that Freiermuth informed him Tuesday night of the Steelers' decision to deactivate him.

"I was just checking in on a close friend," Freiermuth said.

Allar started to address questions about Rodgers but stopped after he was waived off by veteran safety DeShon Elliott.

"For me, it's kinda sad to see, because I have a lot of respect for Aaron," Allar said. "I've learned a lot from him since he's been here. I think I'm gonna leave it at that and just with Aaron the best."

Bernard shared a message that McCarthy told the team earlier in the day.

"Just gotta come together. It's all about unity," he said. "Coach told us today that the best teams are player-led, and we have all the veterans, we have all the talent in the world to do that. So we just have to lean on each other."

Bernard also exuded confidence in Rudolph, who will make his first start of the season Friday against the Broncos.

"Mason is a great quarterback," he said. "We have complete trust in him, and he has complete trust in us. We've just got to go out there and believe in what he can do so we can get it done."