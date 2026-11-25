The NFL is heading into Thanksgiving week, and somehow, all 32 teams are still mathematically alive to make the playoffs. So, every team has that to be thankful for on Thursday.

That said, our first elimination could come this week with the Arizona Cardinals, but the good news for them is that we probably won't see that happen. The Cardinals could theoretically be eliminated by the end of Week 12, but five things would have to happen, including a tie in the Packers-Rams game. For that reason alone, I think the Cards' playoff hopes will survive into Week 13.

Of course, we're not here to talk about teams on the cusp of elimination; we're here to try and figure out who's actually going to make the playoffs this year. To help us figure that out, we had our analytics expert, Stephen Oh, simulate the rest of the 2026 season. There are 109 games left on the regular-season schedule, along with 13 playoff games, and Oh simulated all of them. Not only did he project all eight division winners and the 14 playoff teams, but he also crowned a Super Bowl champion.

With that in mind, let's get to the projections. And just as a reminder, we're projecting what the NFL playoff field will look like at the end of the season. This is NOT the current playoff standings, but you can see those here.

Projected AFC playoff field

The race for the top seed in the AFC was upended in Week 11 by losses for both the Bengals and Jaguars. With those two teams going down, we now essentially have a three-horse race to earn the top seed with the Bills, Chiefs and Broncos duking it out. That makes the stakes even higher for the Bills-Chiefs game on Thanksgiving since the winner will have the inside track to earning the top seed and the bye that comes with it.

Here's the projected AFC playoff field (with each team's current record):

1. Bills (9-1) -- AFC East champion

2. Broncos (8-2) -- AFC West champion

3. Bengals (7-3) -- AFC North champion

4. Jaguars (7-3) -- AFC South champion

5. Chiefs (8-2)

6. Steelers (6-4)

7. Browns (6-4)

JUST MISSED: Texans (4-6), Patriots (5-5)

BREAKDOWN: The Steelers suffered the ugliest loss of Week 11 when they went down in Philadelphia, but despite that setback, our projection model still has them comfortably in the playoffs. According to our computer, the Browns and Steelers both have more than a 70% chance of making the postseason. We have the Texans as their main competition, but Houston only has a 30.2% chance of getting in. The Texans and Steelers actually face each other in Week 13, and that could go a long way toward determining the AFC's final wild card spot.

Projected NFC playoff field

The 49ers win over the Vikings on Sunday night put them in full control of the top seed in the NFC. According to our projection, the 49ers have a 58.8% chance of getting the No. 1 overall seed. To put that in perspective, no other team in the NFC even has a 25% chance.

Here's the projected NFC playoff field (with each team's current record):

1. 49ers (9-1) -- NFC West champion

2. Lions (8-2) -- NFC North champion

3. Giants (6-3-1) -- NFC East champion

4. Panthers (5-5) -- NFC South champion

5. Bears (8-2)

6. Vikings (7-3)

7. Seahawks (6-4)

JUST MISSED: Packers (6-4), Rams (6-4)

The most interesting part of the NFC projection might be the race for the NFC East title. The computer has the Giants winning the division at 9-7-1 and Washington right behind them at 8-8-1. However, if the Giants slip up, that could open the door for the Commanders to steal the division title following their upset win over the Bengals in Week 11.

Wild card round

AFC

(2) Broncos 24-18 over (7) Browns



(3) Bengals 30-23 over (6) Steelers

(4) Jaguars 24-20 over (5) Chiefs

AFC breakdown: The AFC definitely feels top-heavy this year, and that could lead to the situation we see above where every division champion ends up pulling out a win in the wild card round. If the Chiefs end up in the wild card round, they certainly have the chops to pull off an upset, but our computer has them going down in Jacksonville.

NFC

(2) Lions 26-23 over (7) Seahawks

(3) Giants 21-20 over (6) Vikings



(5) Bears 27-23 over (4) Panthers

NFC breakdown: The biggest shocker here is probably the fact that we have the GIANTS pulling out a win in the wild-card round. The Giants looked impressive against the Jaguars in Week 11, and that win proved that they can beat good teams. If the Giants do advance, it would be absolutely huge for a franchise that has only reached the divisional round ONE TIME over the past 12 years.

Divisional round

AFC

(1) Bills 29-24 over (4) Jaguars

(2) Broncos 26-23 over (3) Bengals

AFC breakdown: If you like drama, then you'll love the divisional round in the AFC. In Denver, Bo Nix pulls off some fourth-quarter magic against the Bengals' defense to help the Broncos advance to the AFC title game for the second straight year. In Buffalo, the Jags' Josh Allen nightmare continues: For the second straight year, Jacksonville sees its season end at the hands of the Bills.

NFC

(1) 49ers 26-23 over (6) Bears

(2) Lions 31-21 over (3) Giants

NFC breakdown: The Bears haven't been to an NFC title game since 2010, and their drought continues with a loss to the 49ers. As for the other game, our projection has the Lions coasting to a win over the Giants. Even with that loss, though, John Harbaugh's first full season in New York would definitely be considered a success.

If you're scoring at home, we are now down to four teams: two teams that have never won a Super Bowl (Bills and Lions), one team that hasn't won a Super Bowl in over 30 years (the 49ers' last title came in 1994) and a Broncos team that hasn't won a Lombardi Trophy since 2015.

Conference title games

AFC Championship

(1) Bills 27-20 over (2) Broncos. Last year, the Bills' season ended with a wild loss to the Broncos in Denver, but with this game in Buffalo, Josh Allen gets his revenge.

NFC Championship

(1) 49ers 27-24 over (2) Lions. These two teams met in the 2023 NFC Championship in a game where the Lions blew a 24-7 halftime lead in a 34-31 loss. Unfortunately for the Lions, they follow up that heartbreaking loss with another heartbreaking loss at Levi's Stadium.

Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium

(1) Bills 28-24 over (1) 49ers. This game brings together two championship-starved fan bases. The Bills have never won a Super Bowl, and they haven't even been to one since 1993. As for the 49ers, they do have five NFL titles in franchise history, but they haven't won one since 1994. This game turns into a dramatic battle, with Josh Allen trying to lead the Bills past Brock Purdy and the 49ers' high-powered offense. With Allen on the cusp of winning his first Super Bowl, he wills his team to a wild victory over San Francisco, and the Bills Mafia jumps through every folding table that's located within a 250-mile radius of SoFi Stadium.

We've been doing a projection every week since the start of the season, and here's a look at the projected Super Bowl each week.

Preseason prediction: Rams over Ravens

Rams over Ravens After Week 1: Seahawks over Ravens

Seahawks over Ravens After Week 2: Seahawks over Chiefs

Seahawks over Chiefs After Week 3: Chiefs over Vikings

Chiefs over Vikings After Week 4: Seahawks over Chiefs

Seahawks over Chiefs After Week 5: 49ers over Chiefs

49ers over Chiefs After Week 6: Chiefs over 49ers

Chiefs over 49ers After Week 7: Bills over Vikings

Bills over Vikings After Week 8: Bills over Bears

Bills over Bears After Week 9: Bills over 49ers

Bills over 49ers After Week 10: Bills over 49ers

Bills over 49ers After Week 11: Bills over 49ers

It's starting to seem like our computer is pretty confident the 49ers and Bills will meet in the Super Bowl. The Bills have been projected to win the Super Bowl for five straight weeks, and that's mostly because the computer loves them. Our model gives the Bills an 18.09% chance of winning it all, which is incredibly high, especially given that only two other teams — the 49ers (13.32%) and Lions (10.08%) — are even above 10%.