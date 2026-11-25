The streak continued.

That's three consecutive winning weeks for me, which is a big positive. I was 7-6 against the spread last week and 9-4 straight up. My straight-up record is now 104-58-1, while my ATS record is 75-85-3.

I can see .500 now after being buried under it at the start of the season.

This is Thanksgiving Week, which is usually a good week for me. And I feel good about the picks.

It starts Wednesday night with a good one between the Packers and Rams, and it ends Monday night with the Bucs against the Panthers. I really like the teams in both of those games.

We have NFL games Wednesday, Thursday (Thanksgiving), Friday, Sunday and Monday. What a feast.

Enjoy it.

I know I will as the climb to .500 ATS continues.

All lines via DraftKings; All times ET

Green Bay Packers (+2.5) at Los Angeles Rams

Wednesday, 8 p.m., streaming on Netflix

The Packers get Micah Parsons back, while the Rams will be without Puka Nacua for the rest of the season. Their offense is limited without him. But this game will be decided by how well the Packers' line can block Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett. They've been bad, but I think they will be better here. The defense will keep this close, and Jordan Love will win it late.

Pick: Packers 23, Rams 21

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (+2.5)

Thursday, 1 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

This should be an offensive show. Both teams can score, even if Chicago hasn't been great on offense the past two games. On this fast track, look out. The Bears defense has played well since getting Jeffrey Simmons in a trade, but they won't stop the Lions here. Look for a lot of points with the home team getting the victory on Thanksgiving.

Pick: Lions 31, Bears 27

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (-8.5)

Thursday, 4:30 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Dak Prescott has thrown nine touchdown passes and no picks in the past two weeks. The Dallas offense is rolling. The Eagles defense will be a challenge. Joe Milton, who was on the Cowboys' practice squad, will start at quarterback for the Eagles. Dallas will play better defense against him this week. Cowboys big.

Pick: Cowboys 34, Eagles 17

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills (-3)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. on NBC (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

This is the game of the week. Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen. What's not to like as two of the best in the league go at it? The Bills have played much better defense lately, but they've faced a bunch of backup quarterbacks. Not here. So look for both passers to have good days. In the end, Allen will make the big play late to win it.

Pick: Bills 30, Chiefs 26

Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers (+3)

Friday, 3 p.m., streaming on Amazon Prime

This Friday game pits two teams who would be in the playoffs right now. But the Steelers have lost two straight and haven't looked good. Denver has won six in a row. But I think the Steelers will find a way to show up and win this one behind their running game. It won't be pretty, but the Steelers will find a way.

Pick: Steelers 21, Broncos 20

New Orleans Saints at Cincinnati Bengals (-10)

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

The Bengals are coming off a tough road loss at Washington, while the Saints are playing consecutive road games. The Bengals offense didn't score as it had in Monday's game, but that will change here. Joe Burrow gets back on track. Bengals big.

Pick: Bengals 37, Saints 20

New York Giants (-6.5) at Indianapolis Colts

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Giants are coming off an impressive victory over the Jaguars, while the Colts are coming off a bye. They released quarterback Daniel Jones, which means Anthony Richardson will be starting. The Giants' defense should dominate in this one. The Colts have packed it in, so the Giants take it.

Pick: Giants 27, Colts 10

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins (+3.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

The Jets are playing consecutive road games, while the Dolphins are home for the first time in three weeks. The Jets played well in beating the Chargers last week, while Miami lost to the Bills. The Dolphins are limited on offense, but the Jets' defense has struggled. Look for Miami to hang around.

Pick: Jets 23, Dolphins 21

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings (-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Vikings are home after getting blown out by the 49ers in Mexico. The Falcons are off a bye. The Minnesota offense struggled against the 49ers, but the Falcons have had defensive problems lately. Look for the Minnesota defense to get back on track as well. Vikings take it.

Pick: Vikings 28, Falcons 14

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars (-14.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Jaguars are coming off a bad showing in the loss to the Giants, while Tennessee gave up 51 to the Cowboys last week. Ouch. The Jaguars scored 40 against them two weeks ago. They won't get that many here, but it will still be ugly as Trevor Lawrence and the passing game get back on track.

Pick: Jaguars 33, Titans 13

Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans (-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

This is essentially a playoff game of sorts for these two. The loser is pretty much done. The Texans are home off a Thursday game, while the Ravens are playing consecutive road games. Edge Houston. The Texans have played well on offense, and the Ravens' defense is a mess. Look for a big day for C.J. Stroud.

Pick: Texans 31, Ravens 23

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers (-1.5)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

This was once scheduled for prime time, but it was moved because both teams have flopped this year. The Patriots will start Tommy DeVito for the injured Drake Maye. That's a problem. The Chargers might not have Justin Herbert (concussion) either, which would put D.J. Uiagalelei in as the starter. He's thrown seven passes in his career. Even so, give me the home team here.

Pick: Chargers 23, Patriots 16

Washington Commanders (-7) at Arizona Cardinals

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Commanders are coming off an impressive home victory Monday night over the Bengals, while the Cardinals got rocked by the Chiefs last week. Arizona has big-time issues and fired the defensive coordinator this week. That defense will struggle to stop Jayden Daniels. The Commanders stay hot.

Pick: Commanders 30, Cardinals 19

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers (-3.5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The 49ers have the best record in the NFC and seem to be cruising to the division title. But Seattle can slow that talk down here with a victory. That will be tough to do on the road. Look for a lower-scoring game in the second division game between the two — the 49ers won the first — and San Francisco will win it late.

Pick: 49ers 21, Seahawks 17

Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns (-4.5)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. on NBC (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

This has been flexed to prime time because the Browns would be a playoff team right now. Plus, the Raiders have rookie Fernando Mendoza making his third start. The Raiders are playing consecutive road games, and Cleveland is off a bye. Big edge to the Browns as they win it behind their defense.

Pick: Browns 27, Raiders 19

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN, ABC (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Panthers can take a stronghold on the division with a victory here. They come in with defensive issues, but the Bucs have problems in the passing game. So what gives? I think the Tampa Bay defense will play well here and the Bucs will run it right at Carolina to win it like they did in the first meeting.

Pick: Bucs 23, Panthers 17