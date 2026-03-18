The Prairie View A&M Panthers battle the Lehigh Mountain Hawks in a 2026 First Four matchup on Wednesday night. The winner will be the 16th seed and will face the top-seeded Florida Gators on Friday. The Mountain Hawks (18-16) won the Patriot League Championship Tournament on Wednesday, defeating Boston University 74-60, while the Panthers (18-17) won the SWAC Tournament, beating Southern 72-66 on Saturday. The Mountain Hawks have won eight of their last 10 games. The Panthers have won nine of their last 10 games.

Tipoff from UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio, is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. Lehigh is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Prairie View A&M vs Lehigh odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 142.5. Before making any Lehigh vs. Prairie View A&M picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered the tournament on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Prairie View A&M vs Lehigh 10,000 times and just revealed its 2026 First Four picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Lehigh vs. Prairie View A&M:

Prairie View A&M vs Lehigh spread: Lehigh -3.5 Prairie View A&M vs Lehigh over/under: 142.5 points Prairie View A&M vs Leigh money line: Lehigh -167, PV A&M +139 Prairie View A&M vs Lehigh picks: See picks at SportsLine Prairie View A&M vs Lehigh TV: truTV

Top Prairie View A&M vs Lehigh predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Prairie View A&M vs. Lehigh, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (143.5 points). Prairie View A&M is 10-0 ATS in its last 10 games and 6-0 ATS in its last six games when playing as the underdog.

The model projects the Panthers to have four players score 12.4 points or more, including Dontae Horne, who is projected to score 21.5 points. The Mountain Hawks are projected to have four players score 10.6 points or more, led by Nasir Whitlock, who is projected to score 23.9 points. The model is projecting 151 combined points as the Over clears in 70% of simulations.

How to make Prairie View A&M vs Lehigh picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Prairie View A&M vs Lehigh, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.