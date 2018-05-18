Preakness Stakes 2018 weather forecast: Isolated thunderstorms could hit Pimlico before post time

Who wins the Preakness Stakes? And what huge long shot hits the board hard?Visit SportsLine now to get Jody Demling's Preakness winner, see which huge long shot contends, and get the finish positions for every single horse, all from the man who's nailed 8 recent Preakness winners.

Kentucky Derby winner Justify hasn't had much trouble running on wet tracks, and he'll probably have to do it again on Saturday at the 2018 Preakness Stakes, because there's still not a whole lot of dry land to be found in the weather forecast for Saturday -- a forecast that suggests isolated thunderstorms could hit Pimlico Race Course in the lead-up to post time at 6:48 p.m. Eastern.

The Weather Channel says there is only as high as a 50-percent chance of rain Saturday afternoon and early evening, and even that rain would likely come in the form of a passing thunderstorm. But Baltimore is still expected to get something in the hours leading up to the Preakness, with isolated and scattered storms on the radar until about 6:30 p.m.

At 6:45 p.m., for what it's worth, the forecast is just "cloudy," with a 25-percent chance of rain.

Either way, the Preakness Stakes figure to be wet and muddy. This comes two weeks after Justify trudged through a sloppy Churchill Downs track after a record amount of Kentucky Derby rainfall.

Here's a complete look at the 2018 Preakness Stakes post positions and morning-line odds:

POST HORSE ODDS 1 Quip 12-1 2 Lone Sailor 15-1 3 Sporting Chance 30-1 4 Diamond King 30-1 5 Good Magic 3-1 6 Tenfold 20-1 7 Justify 1-2 8 Bravazo 20-1



