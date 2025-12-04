Siena lacrosse coach Liam Gleason has died after suffering a traumatic injury in a fall at his home on Sunday, the school announced on Wednesday. He was 41 years old.

Gleason led Siena's lacrosse program for seven years. Last season, he led the Saints to Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference championship and a berth in the NCAA Tournament. He received MAAC and Eastern College Athletic Conference Coach of the Year honors after securing the program's first national ranking in 14 years.

"The Siena community is devastated by this unspeakable tragedy," Siena vice president and director of athletics John D'Argenio said. "As one Siena family, we give our support, prayers, and love to Jaclyn, Kennedy, Penn, Tate, and the entire Gleason family, as well as our men's lacrosse student athletes and alumni, and those whom Liam touched while both a coach and player at University of Albany. Liam was an amazing human being, a great teammate in the department, and made Siena a better place."

An accomplished player at Albany, Gleason spent seven seasons as the associated head coach at his alma mater while helping guide the Great Danes to six consecutive NCAA tournament appearances.

Gleason's first coaching opportunity was at Siena, where he served as the team's defensive coordinator from 2008-10. During that time, the Saints enjoyed one of their best three-year runs in program history that included its first MAAC Tournament Championship and NCAA Tournament appearance in 2009. The Saints also won MAAC regular season titles in both 2009 and 2010.

Beyond wins and losses, Gleason left a profound impact on and the athletes he coached.

On Wednesday afternoon, dozens of people -- including Siena players, school officials and members of the University at Albany athletic community -- lined a hospital hallway on Wednesday afternoon to pay tribute to Gleason as he was being wheeled into surgery to donate some of his organs, Siena officials said told the AP. The school announced his death several hours later.

Gleason, who leaves behind his wife of 12 years and three children. At the request of the family, donations in his memory can be made to the Siena Men's Lacrosse Coaches Discretionary Fund.

A public funeral service will be held on campus Saturday morning.