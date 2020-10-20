The SSC Tuatara is officially the "fastest production vehicle" of all-time. The supercar was able to hit 331 miles-per-hour on a Nevada highway earlier this month. The record-breaking car set the new mark on State Route 160 just outside of Las Vegas back on Oct. 10.

SSC North America took time to analyze all of the data in order to confirm what the SSC Tuatara accomplished. According to TMZ Sports, they confirmed that the car hit 301.07 mph on a test run and 331.15 mph on the return trip, which gave the automobile an average time of 316.11 mph. The previous record was held by the Agera RS, which reached a top speed of 277.9 mph back in 2017.

According to SSC North America, the Tuatara also broke other records:

"Fastest Flying Mile on a Public Road" at 313.12 mph

"Fastest Flying Kilometer on a Public Road" at 321.35 mph

"Highest Speed Achieved on a Public Road" at 331.15 mph

Officials believe those marks make this the car the fastest production vehicle of all-time. The SSC Tuatara is available for purchase if you have quite a bit in your bank account. It retails for a cool $2 million.

While 331 mph seems absolutely mind-boggling, Oliver Webb, who was behind the wheel, believes that it could've gone even faster.

"The car wasn't running out of steam yet," Webb said. "The crosswinds are all that prevented us from realizing the car's limit."