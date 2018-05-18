Texas high school shooting: Houston baseball commit says he survived bullet to the head

CBS News reports that 10 people were killed Friday morning in a shooting at Santa Fe High School south of Houston. According to Santa Fe sophomore and University of Houston baseball commit Rome Shubert, he almost lost his own life, too.

A day after pitching in his school's first 2018 playoff baseball game, per the Houston Chronicle, Shubert found himself amid the Friday morning shooting and was even struck by a bullet. As the future Cougar tweeted Friday afternoon, however, he is in stable condition.

I’m so greatful and blessed that god spared me life today. Today I was shot in the back of the head but i am completely okay and stable. — Romeshubert❄️ (@rome_shubert17) May 18, 2018

Shubert provided more details of his encounter to the Chronicle's Adam Coleman and Joseph Duarte, saying the bullet that hit him "missed everything vital" and that he has since returned home:

"I was just scared for my life and my adrenaline was so high I had no idea I was shot," Shubert said. Shubert said he was sitting in his classroom at the time of the shooting. "I was sitting doing my work and he walked in, tossed something on the desks behind me," Shubert said, "and then three loud pops and I jumped under my table and flipped it in front of me and I guess he ran out in the hall and I took off out the back door and when I was running I realized I was shot in the back of my head."

The Houston Astros have tweeted their own condolences for the lives lost in the shooting, noting that they will fly the Texas flags at half-staff on Friday in honor of the victims and their families:

We send our thoughts and prayers to the families of those affected by the senseless tragedy at Santa Fe High School today. We will hold a moment of silence prior to tonight’s game and fly the Texas flags at MMP at half-staff in support and memory of the victims and their families — Houston Astros (@astros) May 18, 2018

For more coverage and live updates of the Santa Fe High shooting from CBS News, click here.