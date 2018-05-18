Texas high school shooting: Houston baseball commit says he survived bullet to the head
Sophomore pitcher Rome Shubert says 'God spared my life today'
CBS News reports that 10 people were killed Friday morning in a shooting at Santa Fe High School south of Houston. According to Santa Fe sophomore and University of Houston baseball commit Rome Shubert, he almost lost his own life, too.
A day after pitching in his school's first 2018 playoff baseball game, per the Houston Chronicle, Shubert found himself amid the Friday morning shooting and was even struck by a bullet. As the future Cougar tweeted Friday afternoon, however, he is in stable condition.
Shubert provided more details of his encounter to the Chronicle's Adam Coleman and Joseph Duarte, saying the bullet that hit him "missed everything vital" and that he has since returned home:
"I was just scared for my life and my adrenaline was so high I had no idea I was shot," Shubert said.
Shubert said he was sitting in his classroom at the time of the shooting.
"I was sitting doing my work and he walked in, tossed something on the desks behind me," Shubert said, "and then three loud pops and I jumped under my table and flipped it in front of me and I guess he ran out in the hall and I took off out the back door and when I was running I realized I was shot in the back of my head."
The Houston Astros have tweeted their own condolences for the lives lost in the shooting, noting that they will fly the Texas flags at half-staff on Friday in honor of the victims and their families:
For more coverage and live updates of the Santa Fe High shooting from CBS News, click here.
-
Unidentified horse euthanized at Pimlico
The unidentified horse is the second to be euthanized during Preakness week in three years
-
Horse racing legend gives Preakness pick
Hank Goldberg was all over last year's long shot Preakness winner, Cloud Computing
-
Preakness Stakes: Date, post time, purse
All eyes are on Justify and trainer Bob Baffert after an impressive win at Churchill Downs
-
Preakness picks, best bets: Ride Quip
Jody Demling has won eight of the past 13 Preakness Stakes and 10 straight Derby-Oaks doub...
-
Fight breaks out at female football game
Two players in a Legends Football League contest went full WWE, sparking a brawl
-
Untangling the Justify ownership web
How a NFL exec, Chinese investors and an old-school Kentucky horseman, among others, came to...