The Jonah Keri Podcast: Dave Zirin
Jonah Keri talks to The Nation sports editor Dave Zirin
In this episode: Jonah Keri journeys to the edge of sports with The Nation sports editor Dave Zirin on his new co-authored book with NFL defensive lineman Michael Bennett, Things That Make White People Uncomfortable; his upcoming political biography of Jim Brown, Last Man Standing; the legacy of Colin Kaepernick; the absence of healthy and nutritious food in lower-income communities; the importance of STEM education, especially for girls and people of color; concussions in football; the NCAA cartel; Dave's life tip, and much more!
Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn
-
Johnson, Lowe's to part ways after 2018
The two have been together since the 2001 season and won seven championships together
-
Auto Club 400 odds, picks, projections
SportsLine simulated the 2018 Auto Club 400 race 10,000 times and has some surprising pick...
-
Kevin Harvick wins third straight race
Harvick becomes the first driver since 2015 to win three races in a row
-
How to watch NASCAR at Phoenix
Here's everything you need to know for Sunday's race
-
TicketGuardian 500 odds, picks 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 TicketGuardian 500 race 10,000 times and has some surprising...
-
Stoneman Douglas helmets honor victims
The team also released angel balloons before its Friday season opener, honoring the 17 lost...