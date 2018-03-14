The Jonah Keri Podcast: Dave Zirin





In this episode: Jonah Keri journeys to the edge of sports with The Nation sports editor Dave Zirin on his new co-authored book with NFL defensive lineman Michael Bennett, Things That Make White People Uncomfortable; his upcoming political biography of Jim Brown, Last Man Standing; the legacy of Colin Kaepernick; the absence of healthy and nutritious food in lower-income communities; the importance of STEM education, especially for girls and people of color; concussions in football; the NCAA cartel; Dave's life tip, and much more!

