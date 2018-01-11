Tough Mudder unveils bigger, badder obstacles for 2018, will return to CBS

If trampling through mud, struggling over obstacles and exemplifying gritty teamwork is your idea of a good time, you've probably taken a liking to Tough Mudder.

But if the popular obstacle race, appropriately deemed "Probably the Toughest Event on the Planet," hasn't been tough enough for you to watch, let alone conquer, you'll be pleased to hear that things are getting even muddier in 2018. Tough Mudder's obstacles will for the first time include "Kong Infinity," a 15-foot climbing challenge invented by more than three million former Mudder athletes; and "Happy Ending," a 25-foot-tall behemoth that serves as this year's grand finish line.

'Kong Infinity' is coming to Tough Mudder. Tough Mudder

More than 80 feet wide and 100 feet long as the biggest structure to ever be included in a Tough Mudder event, "Happy Ending" requires participants to human-pyramid themselves up a slippery slope angled at 40 degrees, then dive feet-first down a 30-foot slide into a pit of water. This, of course, comes after participants have already made it through a series of additional obstacles, including "Kong Infinity" -- if they've made it through them in the first place.

Every Mudder deserves a 'Happy Ending.' Tough Mudder

Anyone who opts to use something called the "Third Rail" on the "Happy Ending" will even get a taste of 2017's "Electroshock Therapy" obstacle, exiting the final slide underneath wires with more than 10,000 volts of electricity.

"We look forward to welcoming thousands of new and returning participants to Mudder Nation in 2018 to face these challenges together -- from completing the best-in-class obstacles on course to overcoming issues off," said Will Dean, founder of Tough Mudder. "We remain dedicated to engineering ways to challenge our participants, both physically and mentally, all while giving millions of people a 'Happy Ending' and creating an exciting environment that showcases how we are stronger when we are united."

After drawing more than a million views in 2017, "Tough Mudder X" is set to return to CBS Sports for three hours of programming this summer, and the broadcast schedule -- expanded to include qualifier rounds and a pair of open competitions -- isn't the only thing that's bigger and badder this time around.

As if 2017's "Tough Mudder X" wasn't grueling enough with 10 fitness stations sandwiched between obstacles with names like the "Birth Canal" and "Stage 5 Clinger," this July's competition, another "ultimate race to determine the fittest, fastest athletes in the world," will feature what the Mudders are calling "the biggest structure to ever hit the obstacle course industry," not to mention a fan-designed hurdle and an assortment of retired pieces from previous years' events.

A one-mile course in the Open competitions, "Tough Mudder X" is but one of more than 100 different kinds of Mudder competitions hosted worldwide and tasks participants with enduring both workout zones and life-sized obstacles -- and, lest we forget, mud

Here's everything you need to know about the CBS broadcast schedule for the 2018 Tough Mudder X: