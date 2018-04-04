2018 Masters Par 3 Contest coverage: Watson wins, Nicklaus' grandson among highlights

There's a certain magic about the Par 3 Contest leading up to the Masters, as golfing stars remind us that if they were playing on average courses, their scores would be absolutely ridiculous. The event is played with golfers' significant others and children dressed as caddies, and even though the event is competitive, it's mostly a way for golfers to take a load off before the stressful weekend ahead of them.

2018's Par 3 Contest lived up to that billing. Tom Watson won the contest in a day that was full of great moments. The 68-year-old 1977 and 1981 Masters champion won the Par 3 Contest back in 1982, adding to his total on Wednesday. There is a jinx that surrounds the winner, as the Par 3 winner has never gone on to win the Masters. Watson won't be competing this year -- his 43rd and final Masters appearance came in 2016 -- so at least someone else isn't losing the opportunity to get a win if the curse is real.

"After I birdied the first four holes, I thought it would be really neat to win the Par 3,'' Watson said afterwards, per ESPN. "I won it a long time ago and of course I didn't win the tournament. I'm not playing the tournament this year, so I said let's go for it.''

Watson is now the oldest golfer to ever win the contest, surpassing 62-year-old Sam Snead, who won it in 1974.

Watson ended up birdying six of the nine holes, sneaking past 27-year-old Tommy Fleetwood and 26-year-old Thomas Pieters by a stroke.

However, while Watson's win was the performance of the day, the highlight of the day came when 15-year-old Gary Nicklaus -- one of Jack Nicklaus' 22 grandchildren -- knocked home the first ace of his life. Gary stepped away from caddying for his 78-year-old grandfather to knock down his first ace, in a moment that you couldn't script any better. Jack told CBS Sports that the shot was his "No. 1" moment at Augusta -- not bad for a six-time winner of golf's biggest major.

Another nail-biting moment came when Tony Finau rolled his ankle celebrating an ace of his own, and then popped it back into place and walked it off. He's still expected to compete, although who knows what this will do to his odds moving forward. Justin Thomas also gave a young patron a moment he'll never forget when he let him handle his tap-in for him before giving him a signed ball as a thank you.

As always, it was a good, light introduction to the Masters. From here on out, however, things are about to get a lot more serious. And a whole lot more competitive.

