2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am TV schedule, coverage: Where to watch first signature event of PGA Tour season
Rory McIlroy will try to defend his title at Pebble Beach against Scottie Scheffler and the rest of the PGA Tour's best
The PGA Tour's first signature event of the 2026 season will bring the world's best together at an iconic venue for the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Reigning champion Rory McIlroy is making his season debut stateside, and if he's going to repeat as a winner at Pebble Beach Golf Links, he'll have to do so by outlasting the strongest field of the young campaign.
McIlroy's biggest challenge will come from world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who enters as the heavy favorite at 3-1 to win for a second time this season. Scheffler already has a win and a T3 in his first two events of 2026.
Joining them among the top names in the field is last week's winner, Chris Gotterup, who has a pair of victories already in 2026 and has made it clear that his surge late last season was far from a fluke.
Like McIlroy, Pebble Beach will be our first look at Tour Championship winner Tommy Fleetwood on the PGA Tour this season, as he enters 2026 with lofty expectations after finally breaking through at East Lake last August.
The field will be split on the first two days of competition between Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill, which always plays as the tougher of the two courses, before returning to Pebble Beach for the weekend. McIlroy and Fleetwood are among those who start their week at Spyglass, while Scheffler begins his quest for a first title at the Pro-Am on Pebble Beach.
Here's how you'll be able to follow all the action on the picturesque California coast this week in the biggest event of the season thus far.
2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am TV schedule
All times Eastern
Round 1 - Thursday
Round 1 starts: 11:45 a.m. [Tee times]
PGA Tour Live: 11:45 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live streaming: 3-7 p.m. on NBC Sports App
Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio
Round 2 - Friday
Round 2 starts: 11:45 a.m. [Tee times]
PGA Tour Live: 11:45 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live streaming: 3-7 p.m. on NBC Sports App
Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio
Round 3 - Saturday
Round 3 starts: 11:30 a.m. [Tee times]
PGA Tour Live: 11:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel
Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+
Live streaming: 3-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App
Radio: 2-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio
Round 4 - Sunday
Round 4 starts: 11:30 a.m. [Tee times]
PGA Tour Live: 11:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel
Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App
Live TV coverage: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+
Live streaming: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio