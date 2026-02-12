The PGA Tour's first signature event of the 2026 season will bring the world's best together at an iconic venue for the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Reigning champion Rory McIlroy is making his season debut stateside, and if he's going to repeat as a winner at Pebble Beach Golf Links, he'll have to do so by outlasting the strongest field of the young campaign.

McIlroy's biggest challenge will come from world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who enters as the heavy favorite at 3-1 to win for a second time this season. Scheffler already has a win and a T3 in his first two events of 2026.

Joining them among the top names in the field is last week's winner, Chris Gotterup, who has a pair of victories already in 2026 and has made it clear that his surge late last season was far from a fluke.

Like McIlroy, Pebble Beach will be our first look at Tour Championship winner Tommy Fleetwood on the PGA Tour this season, as he enters 2026 with lofty expectations after finally breaking through at East Lake last August.

The field will be split on the first two days of competition between Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill, which always plays as the tougher of the two courses, before returning to Pebble Beach for the weekend. McIlroy and Fleetwood are among those who start their week at Spyglass, while Scheffler begins his quest for a first title at the Pro-Am on Pebble Beach.

Here's how you'll be able to follow all the action on the picturesque California coast this week in the biggest event of the season thus far.

2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am TV schedule

All times Eastern

Round 1 - Thursday

Round 1 starts: 11:45 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 11:45 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 3-7 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round 2 starts: 11:45 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 11:45 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 3-7 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round 3 starts: 11:30 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 11:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 2-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round 4 starts: 11:30 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 11:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio