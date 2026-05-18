The Cleveland Guardians, fresh off a series win over in-state rivals the Cincinnati Reds, begin a three-game series with the struggling Detroit Tigers in an AL Central showdown on Monday. The Guardians (27-22), who have won seven of 10, start Slade Cecconi (2-4, 5.60 ERA) while the Tigers (20-27), who have dropped eight of 10, counter with veteran southpaw Framber Valdez (2-2, 4.32). Cleveland heads into the week with a narrow one-game lead over the surprising Chicago White Sox.

First pitch from Comerica Park in Detroit is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. Detroit is a -149 favorite on the money line (risk $149 to win $100) in the latest Guardians vs. Tigers odds, while the over/under is 8.5. Before making any Tigers vs. Guardians picks, be sure to see the Guardians vs. Tigers predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and enters Week 8 on a 7-1 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Guardians vs. Tigers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Tigers vs. Guardians:

Guardians vs. Tigers money line Tigers -149, Guardians +125 Guardians vs. Tigers over/under 8.5 runs Guardians vs. Tigers run line Tigers -1.5 (+134) Guardians vs. Tigers picks See picks at SportsLine Guardians vs. Tigers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Guardians vs. Tigers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Guardians vs. Tigers, the model is going Over 8.5 combined runs. For over/under betting, the Over hit in all three Guardians games vs. the Reds, with the matchups totaling 13, 11 and 13 runs. The Under hit in all three Tigers games vs. the Blue Jays, but the model believes Detroit's offense finds a groove against the struggling Cecconi.

SportsLine's model projects 1.5 total bases or more for the Tigers' Riley Greene. The Guardians, meanwhile, are projected to get over 1.5 total bases from Ramirez. Both starters are projected for around 5.2 innings pitched and five strikeouts. The model projects 9.0 combined runs as the Over hits in 52% of simulations. Get the Guardians vs. Tigers money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Guardians vs. Tigers picks

After simulating every pitch of Guardians vs. Tigers 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tigers vs. Guardians, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.