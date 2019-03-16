Angel Hernandez ejected Astros manager A.J. Hinch one inning into a spring training game
Hinch and Hernandez have had some ongoing disagreements this spring
Major league umpires have a bad rap. They are the best in the world at what they do. That said, some are better than others, and, fair or not, Angel Hernandez has a reputation for being a bad one. His strike zone is inconsistent (to put it kindly) and he's known to instigate arguments. That's the opposite of what an umpire is supposed to do. They're supposed to diffuse things.
On Friday, Hernandez ejected Astros manager A.J. Hinch one pitch into the bottom of the first inning during his team's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals. Friday's game was not televised, but here is video of the incident from a fan in the stands. Looks like it was quite the shouting match:
After the game Hinch told reporters, including Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle, that Friday's incident stemmed from a previous disagreement between the two. Hernandez has been an umpire since 1991 and Hinch has been in the big leagues in some capacity (player, manager, etc.) since 1998. The two have a history.
Here is Atkins with the details:
Hinch said he and Hernández had a disagreement during a game earlier this spring. Hinch said Hernández admitted then that "he gets four wrong a game."
On Friday, Hinch took issue with the balls and strikes calls on Astros starter Forrest Whitley and got angriest with the first call against (George) Springer in the bottom of the inning.
From the dugout, Hinch brought up what Hernández had told him and shouted: "You've used all four."
On one hand, that's a pretty good burn by Hinch. On the other, he was kind of asking to get run with a line like that.
Opening Day is still 12 days away and we're in the dog days of spring training. Maybe Hinch just wanted to get away from the ballpark for a few hours. Ducking out early and letting Hernandez take the blame qualifies as a veteran move in my book.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 MLB win totals: D'Backs go under 76
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times
-
Nats' Taylor (knee, hip) out a while
Taylor is dealing with hip and knee issues
-
Harper leaves game after HBP
Harper recently signed a 13-year deal worth $330 million
-
MLB Opening Day: What you need to know
All 30 teams will be back in action on March 28
-
MLB Free Agent Tracker
Here's how you can keep tabs on the top 50 free agents on the market
-
Evaluating MLB's biggest injuries
Here's our regularly updated look at the injuries that are causing the biggest stir across...