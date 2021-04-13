The Oakland Athletics take aim at their fourth straight victory when they wrap up a two-game interleague set at the host Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday afternoon. The resurgent Athletics (4-7) made it four wins in five games with a 9-5 victory in the series opener as they try to claw their way out of an 0-6 start to the season. Zac Gallen, the most consistent pitcher for the Diamondbacks (4-7) a year ago, makes his first start of the season. The right-hander matches up with Athletics southpaw Jesús Luzardo (0-1, 6.10 ERA).

First pitch is at 3:40 p.m. ET at Chase Field. Oakland is the -105 favorite (risk $105 to win $100) on the money line at William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for runs scored is 8.5 in the latest Athletics vs. Diamondbacks odds. Before making any Diamondbacks vs. Athletics picks, check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every pitch of every game 10,000 times, had a banner 2019 season, the league's last full schedule, returning more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line picks. It is off to a fast start in 2021, going 15-7 on all top-rated MLB picks through two weeks, returning over $500. Anyone following it has seen huge rewards.

Now, the model has dialed in on Athletics vs. Diamondbacks. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the MLB lines and trends for Diamondbacks vs. Athletics:

Athletics vs. Diamondbacks money line: Oakland -105, Arizona -105

Athletics vs. Diamondbacks run line: Oakland -1.5

Athletics vs. Diamondbacks over-under: 8.5 runs

OAK: 1B Matt Olson (thumb) will not play Tuesday after he was hit by a pitch Monday

ARZ: 1B Christian Walker (strained right oblique) was placed on the 10-day IL on Monday

Why you should back the Athletics



Oakland's turnaround has been buoyed by an offense that stumbled out of the gate and scored only 13 times during the 0-6 start and was held to two runs or fewer six times in the first eight contests. The Athletics have rebounded to put up 22 runs over their last three games, capped by a season-high nine in Monday's victory. Jed Lowrie had his third straight two-hit game Monday and has seven hits and seven RBIs over the past four contests.

Matt Chapman broke out of an 0-for-11 slump by hitting his second home run among three hits in the series opener. Oakland left-hander Jesus Luzardo, making his third start, is coming off a decent outing vs. the Dodgers, giving up a pair of runs on five hits over 5 1/3 innings. He turned in a stellar performance to beat Arizona last August, tossing 6 1/3 scoreless innings of four-hit ball while striking out seven.

Why you should back the Diamondbacks

Gallen (forearm) returns from the injured list to make his second career start against Oakland. He finished 3-2 with a 2.75 ERA in 12 starts last year and had a stellar effort in a no-decision vs. the Athletics, striking out eight and limiting them to one run on three hits over seven innings. Gallen, who suffered a hairline fracture in his forearm while taking batting practice, registered eight quality starts in 2020.

Outfielder Kole Calhoun (knee) was reinstated off the disabled list Friday and struggled at the plate in his first two games with one hit in 10 at-bats. A lifetime .265 hitter vs. Oakland, he delivered an RBI single among three hits and reached base four times in Monday's loss. Although Eduardo Escobar was hitless Monday, he homered in each of his previous four games and has gone deep three times in 18 at-bats at Chase Field.

How to make Diamondbacks vs. Athletics picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, as the teams combine for 8.4 runs in the simulations, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Diamondbacks vs. Athletics? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the money line to jump on Tuesday, all from the advanced model that returned more than $1,400 in 2019.