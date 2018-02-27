Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman is dealing with shoulder issue and may miss Opening Day

It's possible the Toronto Blue Jays will not have their ace for the start of the regular season.

According to Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet, right-hander Marcus Stroman has been shut down with shoulder inflammation, though an MRI revealed no structural damage. Stroman hopes to be able to pitch early in the regular season, even if he has to miss Opening Day.

Here are some details from Zwelling:

Stroman says he first experienced the shoulder discomfort this January as he began ramping up his throwing program ahead of the season. He attempted to pitch through it for a while until he reached a breaking point during a bullpen session Sunday, when he was visibly frustrated with how he was feeling on the mound. Stroman went for an MRI shortly after, which didn't indicate any structural damage but did reveal the inflammation. The plan now is to shut Stroman down for a short period of time so he can focus on treatment and rest. He says he's hoping to resume throwing within four to five days.

Stroman, 26, was one of the top pitchers in the American League last season, going 13-9 with a 3.09 ERA (149 ERA+) in 33 starts and 201 innings. It was his second straight 200-inning season. His +5.8 WAR was fourth best among AL hurlers, trailing only Corey Kluber (+8.0), Justin Verlander (+6.4), and Chris Sale (+6.0).

This is the first arm issue of any kind for Stroman, who missed much of the 2015 season after tearing his ACL during a fielding drill in spring training. The Blue Jays are, obviously, going to be cautious with their ace. It's better to have Stroman miss a few games at the start of the season than a bunch of games later in the season.

The Blue Jays open the 2018 regular season at home against the New York Yankees on Thursday, March 29. If Stroman can't go, it's likely either Marco Estrada or J.A. Happ would get the Opening Day assignment.