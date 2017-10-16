Brad Ausmus reportedly does not want to manage the Mets

Earlier Monday, we brought you the news that the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets might be competing over the managerial services of Houston Astros bench coach Alex Cora.

One managerial candidate who the two sides are definitely not fighting over is former Detroit Tigers skipper Brad Ausmus. We know that because Ausmus has reportedly removed his name from consideration for the Mets job, according to Jon Heyman of Fanrag Sports:

Former Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus has taken his name out of the running for the Mets gig, though he does seem to remain interested in others, including the opening with the Boston Red Sox. Ausmus has ties to both the region — he attended Dartmouth, and his daughter currently does, plus he has a house on Cape Cod — as well as the team's president of baseball ops, Dave Dombrowski. Dombrowski, of course, already hired Ausmus as a manager once in Detroit.

Ausmus has been a hot name in Boston since the moment the Red Sox fired John Farrell. That doesn't necessarily mean he's going to get the gig, but it does suggest he wants to pick his spot. In other words, if Ausmus can't get the Red Sox gig (or another he likes), he might choose to sit out a season rather than take over a suboptimal situation.

That's a cozy predicament -- and one most can't swing. We'll see if Ausmus' discipline pays off.