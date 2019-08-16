Braves reportedly sign free-agent shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria for stretch run

The Atlanta Braves have reportedly signed free-agent shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria, according to MLB.com's Mark Bowman. Now since the July 31 single trade deadline has passed, one of the ways to add to a MLB roster is via free-agent signings. On Wednesday, Hechavarria was released by the Mets and passed though waivers unclaimed.

Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson hit the injured list at the end of July with a right foot contusion, and Atlanta has played Johan Camargo and Charlie Culberson at short in the meantime. Bowman also reports that Camargo (along with outfielder Adam Duvall) has been sent down to Triple-A Gwinnett, as a corresponding move to create roster space. Through the first two weeks of August, Camargo had been struggling at the plate, batting just .176/.263/.265.

Over 151 plate appearances for New York this season, Hechavarria slashed .204/.252/.359 with five home runs. He spilt time at second base, third base and shortstop. Hechavarria, 30, owns a career .252/.288/.346 batting line. While Hechavarria won't bring the same pop to the lineup that Swanson had been before getting injured, he's still a quality infielder.

Entering Friday, the Braves hold a five and a half game lead over the Nationals in the NL East. The first-place Braves will kick off a three-game series against the Los Angles Dodgers on Friday