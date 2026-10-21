The Milwaukee Brewers have acknowledged they "did not live up to the spirit of the program" of a 2015 promotion that granted fans admission to any future game. Fans who purchased the "Timeless Ticket" promotion for $1,000 gained access to any future game, and now that the Brewers are in the World Series, fans are looking to cash in, but the team has run into logistical challenges.

"We subsequently erred in our internal communications on the logistics of fulfilling the requests," Brewers president of business operations Rick Schlesinger told the Associated Press. "... While we were able to accommodate all with seats, we received feedback from some that they were unhappy with their seat locations. Clearly, even with extraordinary limitations on available seats, we did not live up to the spirit of the program, and we have been working through a resolution."

The Timeless Ticket program allowed purchasers to redeem that ticket for "the best available seat locations, subject to ticket availability at the time of redemption," and also purchase three additional tickets at full retail price to that game. Understandably, some fans who purchased the Timeless Ticket had designs on using it for a future World Series game.

"Back in 2015, that was a big selling point from the salespeople about this," Timeless Ticket holder Danny Fochesato told the Associated Press. "They really touted, 'Hey, this is going to be the best available seats. You're getting the priority just behind season ticket holders. Anything the season ticket holders don't have, you'll have dibs at it for the World Series.' That's kind of the story they sold."

Fochesato said he was given 400-level or standing room only options for the World Series, and he could only list his preferred game, not select the specific game to attend. He added that better seats were available through the usual ticket purchasing options. In an effort to make things right, Schlesinger said Timeless Ticket holders will be able to keep their World Series tickets and also retain the voucher for use in the future.

"We regret our mistake and look forward to welcoming them to American Family Field for their World Series experience," Schlesinger said.

The Brewers will host the Tampa Bay Rays when the World Series begins at American Family Field on Friday.