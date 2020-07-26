Watch Now: MLB Recap: Daniel Bard Wins First Game Since 2012 ( 1:45 )

Corey Kluber's debut with the Texas Rangers on Sunday was limited to one inning by shoulder tightness, the team announced. He will be examined further on Monday.

Kluber showed no apparent signs of distress during his inning of work. He retired two of the three batters he faced, with catcher Robinson Chirinos throwing out the other on a steal attempt. Kluber averaged 91.8 mph on his sinker, according to Statcast, which is a hair faster than the 91.3 mph average it clocked in over seven starts last season when he was in Cleveland.

The Rangers, who are carrying a number of young starters in their bullpen as a means of providing manager Chris Woodward with length, replaced Kluber with lefty Joe Palumbo. Should Kluber require a stay on the injured list, the Rangers will ostensibly turn to some combination of Palumbo and Kolby Allard.

Texas knew Kluber was a risk-reward acquisition when they netted him in a trade with Cleveland. Although he has a history of being one of the best pitchers in the sport, he had not pitched in a big-league game since a comebacker fractured his forearm last May.

The Rangers had hoped that a healthy Kluber could pair with Lance Lynn and Mike Minor and give Texas a three-headed monster at the top of its rotation. The Rangers also addressed their rotation over the winter by signing right-handers Kyle Gibson and Jordan Lyles to multi-year deals.

Kluber, it should be noted, has one year remaining on his contract: it's a team option worth $18 million that can be bought out for $1 million.

The Rangers sent relief prospect Emmanuel Clase and outfielder Delino DeShields Jr. to Cleveland to acquire Kluber. Clase has since been suspended for failing a performance-enhancing drug test, while DeShields has been sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19.