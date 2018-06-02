Danny Farquhar throws ceremonial first pitch six weeks after suffering brain aneurysm

Back on April 20, Chicago White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar suffered an aneurysm in the dugout following a relief appearance.

Farquhar, who expects to pitch again someday, though not this season, returned to the Guaranteed Rate Field mound on Friday night to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the White Sox tackled the Milwaukee Brewers.

For those wondering, Farquhar threw a strike:

This makes us so happy. Welcome back, Danny Farquhar! pic.twitter.com/3LsWdWwVDl — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 2, 2018

Farquhar was flanked by his family and the medical personnel who assisted him.

The 31-year-old Farquhar has pitched in part of seven big-league seasons. He owns a career 3.93 ERA and 2.92 strikeout-to-walk ratio.