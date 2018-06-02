Danny Farquhar throws ceremonial first pitch six weeks after suffering brain aneurysm
Farquhar suffered a brain hemorrhage on April 20
Back on April 20, Chicago White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar suffered an aneurysm in the dugout following a relief appearance.
Farquhar, who expects to pitch again someday, though not this season, returned to the Guaranteed Rate Field mound on Friday night to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the White Sox tackled the Milwaukee Brewers.
For those wondering, Farquhar threw a strike:
Farquhar was flanked by his family and the medical personnel who assisted him.
The 31-year-old Farquhar has pitched in part of seven big-league seasons. He owns a career 3.93 ERA and 2.92 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Betts placed on DL
Betts missed five games before finally heading to the DL
-
Cardinals vs. Pirates odds, picks
SportsLine's computer model has simulated Pirates-Cardinals 10,000 times
-
What Kershaw to DL means for rotation
Scott Alexander isn't Clayton Kershaw, but he'll get a start all the same
-
Fan sends advice letter to Danny Duffy
Some of the information was obvious, but to the fan's credit, most of it was just wrong
-
MLB Friday: News, scores, updates
Keep it right here for all of Friday's MLB action
-
Top MLB Free Agents: Market value so far
Let's check in on the ballyhooed crop of pending free agents