Diamondbacks-Dodgers NLDS Game 1 lineup: Lamb sits against Kershaw
Chances are Lamb will be a factor off the bench, however
Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks will begin their NLDS matchup with Game 1 at Dodger Stadium. The D-Backs won the NL Wild Card Game earlier this week to advance to the NLDS. Here's everything you need to know about the series and here's how you can watch Game 1.
Earlier in the day both clubs announced their 25-man NLDS rosters and their Game 1 lineups. Here is the starting lineup for the visiting D-Backs:
- LF David Peralta
- CF A.J. Pollock
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- RF J.D. Martinez
- 2B Brandon Drury
- 3B Adam Rosales
- SS Ketel Marte
- C Jeff Mathis
- RHP Taijuan Walker
Notably absent is slugging third baseman Jake Lamb , who hit .248/.357/.487 with 30 home runs during the regular season. He's out of the Game 1 lineup because, against left-handers, he hit only .144/.269/.288 with five of those 30 home runs during the regular season. Lamb will come off the bench one Clayton Kershaw is out of the game, I'm sure.
Now here is the Game 1 lineup for the home Dodgers:
- CF Chris Taylor
- SS Corey Seager
- 3B Justin Turner
- 1B Cody Bellinger
- RF Yasiel Puig
- LF Curtis Granderson
- C Yasmani Grandal
- 2B Logan Forsythe
- LHP Clayton Kershaw
Pretty standard lineup for the Dodgers. There were some questions about their outfield situation, but once Adrian Gonzalez went down with a back injury, it freed up first base for Bellinger and cleared up the outfield picture.
