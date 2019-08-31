Dodgers place Max Muncy on IL with wrist fracture

Muncy thinks he'll miss just two weeks with the injury

The Dodgers have placed infielder Max Muncy on the 10-day IL with a right wrist fracture. The move is retroactive to Thursday. 

Muncy is optimistic he'll need to miss just two weeks: 

He suffered the injury on Wednesday when Matt Strahm of the Padres hit him with a pitch. Muncy was removed from the game shortly thereafter, and as Bill Plunkett tweets above a Thursday MRI revealed the break. 

This season, the 28-year-old Muncy has batted .253/.375/.525 (135 OPS+) with 33 home runs and 82 walks in 129 games. Along the way, he's spent time at first, second, and third. 

The Dodgers have a safe lead in the NL West and hold a comfortable advantage over the Braves in the race for the best record in the NL, but they're in a tight struggle with the Astros and Yankees for best overall record in MLB and by extension home-field advantage in a potential World Series matchup with either of the two AL powerhouses. 

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories