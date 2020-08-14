Watch Now: Highlights: Padres vs. Dodgers ( 1:22 )

Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts sure likes hitting homers in bunches. He went bonkers Thursday night against the San Diego Padres (Gametracker). He was hit by a pitch in his first plate appearances. After that ...

And...

And then...

First off, congrats to those who have Betts rostered in fantasy baseball. Secondly, this is Betts' sixth three-homer game in his career. That is tied for the most in baseball history with Sammy Sosa and Johnny Mize (full list here on baseball-reference.com). Bear in mind, Betts is only 27 years old, so while it's awfully difficult to homer three times in a game, it seems a sure thing that he'll eventually be the record-holder alone here.

Take note that Betts' third home run came in the fifth inning, so he had time to join the exclusive group of players to have a four-HR game. That has only happened 18 times in history, with the most recent being J.D. Martinez on Sept. 4, 2017. Alas, in the bottom of the seventh, Betts had an infield single. Still, how's this for a day: 4-4, 3 HR, 4 R, 5 RBI, HBP

Betts got off to a slow start to his Dodgers career, after joining the team via trade in the offseason and then signing a 12-year, $365 million extension, but he's now hitting .319/.380/.694 with six doubles, seven homers, 15 RBI and 14 runs in Dodgers 20 games season.