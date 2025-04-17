MLB player props give you plenty of betting options daily and total bases are popular because of their simplicity. In most instances, lines are 0.5 or 1.5 and a hit or two can get you across the finish line, while an extra-base hit is icing on the cake. Mike Trout is healthy again and the three-time AL MVP has racked up 31 total bases over his first 17 games. You can find plus-money odds on Trout to go over 1.5 total bases (+115 at DraftKings Sportsbook) against the Rangers on Thursday, or you can fade his .190 average in your MLB prop bets.

There are 20 teams in action during the Thursday MLB schedule, so there are a litany of options for your MLB betting picks. With MLB TB props available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your MLB total bases parlay picks.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 34-19 roll on all top-rated MLB picks on the run line dating back to 2023. The SportsLine Projection Model has also nailed a HR prop in seven out of the last nine days and is up 17.5 units in that period. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their projections for some of the most-bet MLB total bases props on Thursday. These three picks can be parlayed for +1767 odds and would pay out $93.36 on a $5 bet at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tyler Soderstrom Over 1.5 total bases (+140)

The 23-year-old's breakout season unsurprisingly coincides with finally having an everyday role with the Athletics. Soderstrom leads MLB with eight home runs and has piled up two or more total bases in seven of the 18 games that he's played this season. That includes racking up eight total bases on Opening Day, eight more against the Padres on April 7 and nine against the White Sox on Tuesday (all two-homer games). BetMGM is offering the best odds at +140.

Kyle Schwarber Over 0.5 total bases (-118)

Three-outcome players can be tough to play on total bases props because walks don't count towards total bases, but Schwarber has at least one hit (which do count towards total bases) in five of his last seven games and 14 of 18 overall this year. Giants starter Jordan Hicks has also surrendered 15 hits in 15 1/3 innings this season and Schwarber is hitting .324 away from home this year. Caesars Sportsbook is offering -118 here, but the price is -120 at BetMGM.

Cedric Mullins Over 0.5 total bases (-165)

Mullins has piled up 905 total bases in 578 games over the last four seasons and he's off to one of his best starts every. The left-handed outfielder is slashing .308/.455/.635 over his first 16 games and has recorded at least one total base in 11 of those contests. He's hitting .302 against right-handed pitching this season and will matchup with Guardians righty Tanner Bibee on Thursday. Caesars has the best price at -165.

Jasson Dominguez Over 0.5 total bases (-147)

Yankees fans have been not-so-patiently waiting for Dominguez to have an everyday role since he debuted in 2023 as a 20-year-old and they're finally getting their wish. Now 22, he's off to a 14-for-54 start with five doubles and a home run over his first 16 games and he's hitting .400 against right-handed pitching. The Rays will send righty Taj Bradley to the mound on Thursday and you can snag this over at -147 at Caesars.

Jordan Walker Over 0.5 total bases (-161)

The 22-year-old Cardinals outfielder has recorded a hit in four of his last five games and has at least one total base in 12 of the 17 games he's played so far. Mets starting pitcher Griffin Canning has given up 11 hits over 9 1/3 innings over his last two starts and gave up a homer, a triple and two doubles against the lowly Athletics in his last outing. Caesars has the best price at -161, slightly ahead of the -165 at BetMGM and DraftKings.

