The San Francisco Giants on Wednesday announced that retired catcher and franchise legend Buster Posey has joined the team's ownership group. According to the Giants, this marks the first time that a former player has joined the club as a principal partner and member of the board of directors.

Posey becomes the 31st principal partner to join the San Francisco Baseball Associates LLC ownership group.

"Upon his retirement last year, Buster said that he would always stay involved with the organization and when he approached us to express his interest in joining the ownership group, we were thrilled that he wanted to make this type of commitment. It is rare for a former player to join his own team's ownership with the desire to have an active role," Giants Chairman Greg Johnson said in a statement released by the team.

"I feel deeply connected to the Giants and the San Francisco Bay Area and hope that my perspective as a former player will be beneficial in growing the game and assisting the organization to build the next championship team both on and off the field," Posey said in that same statement. "I have always had such great respect for the ownership group, many of whom I've gotten to know through the years, who provided the support for me and my teammates to achieve the successes we did. I also believe that I can learn so much by surrounding myself with business leaders who have been at the top of their respective industries."

Posey retired from playing at the conclusion of the 2021 season. He spent 12 seasons with the majors -- all with the Giants, who originally drafted him in 2008 with the No. 5 overall pick out of Florida State. Across those 12 seasons he won the Rookie of the Year and NL MVP awards, made seven All-Star teams, won a batting title and a Gold Glove, and claimed five Silver Slugger awards.

As well, Posey compiled a career WAR of 44.8 and was a core member of the Giants' World Series-winning teams in 2010, 2012, and 2014. Posey stands as one of the best all-around catchers of his generation and may one day wind up in the Baseball Hall of Fame.