The Rafael Devers at first base era will begin Tuesday night for the San Francisco Giants. Devers, who came over in a blockbuster trade with the Boston Red Sox in May, will make his first career start at first base against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. It will be the first time Devers plays the field this year at any position. He has DHed only.

"I am here to play wherever they want me to play," Devers said during his introductory press conference with the Giants.

The Red Sox moved Devers to DH after signing Alex Bregman and he was less than thrilled about the move, though he ultimately went through with it. Then, after Triston Casas suffered a season-ending knee injury in April, the Red Sox asked Devers to begin working out at first, but he declined. Boston's brass admitted that played a role in the decision to trade him.

Devers has spent the last several weeks working out at first base. It is not an easy position though. Inexperience often shows up on cutoff plays and positioning, plus the first baseman handles the ball more than anyone other than the pitcher and catcher. First basemen have almost twice as many fielding chances as another other position league-wide this year.

Righty Landen Roupp, Tuesday's starter for the Giants, has a higher than league average 47.2% ground ball rate. There figures to be plenty of ground balls for Devers to field himself, and also grounders for other infielders to field and throw to Devers at first. Depending on the score, San Francisco could have Dominic Smith replace Devers for defense in the late innings.

Devers, 28, is hitting .219/.333/.333 with two home runs in 29 games for the Giants. That's after a .272/.401/.504 line with 15 homers in 73 game for the Red Sox. The Giants are 11-18 since the trade. The Red Sox are 17-12.