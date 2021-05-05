After splitting a doubleheader on Tuesday, the San Francisco Giants and host Colorado Rockies meet to decide which team wins the three-game series in a key National League West Division matchup on Wednesday. The Giants (18-12), first in the division, have won six of eight from Colorado this season. The Rockies (11-19), fifth in the division, have lost two of three and five of seven. San Francisco beat Colorado 12-4 in Game 1 before Charlie Blackmon hit a three-run home run to cap a six-run rally in the bottom of the seventh for an 8-6 Rockies win in the nightcap on Tuesday.

First pitch from Coors Field in Denver is set for 3:10 p.m. ET. The Giants lead the all-time series 256-214, although the Rockies hold a 129-103 edge in games played at Denver. Both teams are -105 on the money line (risk $105 to win $100) in the latest Giants vs. Rockies odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is 10. Before making any Rockies vs. Giants picks, check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Giants vs. Rockies money line: San Francisco -105, Colorado -105

Giants vs. Rockies run line: Colorado -1.5 (-170)

Giants vs. Rockies over-under: 10 runs

SF: Is 6-1 in its last seven Wednesday games

COL: Is 4-1 in its last five home games vs. a right-handed starter

Why you should back the Rockies



Colorado will send right-hander Jon Gray (3-2, 3.15 ERA) to the mound. Gray is 3-0 and has a 1.85 ERA in four starts at Coors Field this season. In his last start on Friday at Arizona, Gray was touched up for five runs, including four earned, in six innings. He walked one and struck out three. In six starts on the year, he has allowed 27 hits, 12 earned runs, while walking 14 and striking out 30.

Offensively, the Rockies are led by left fielder Raimel Tapia, who has a five-game hitting streak. He is 10-for-20 (.500) with a homer and seven RBIs during that span. For the season, Tapia is hitting .314 with three homers and 13 RBIs. In 50 career games against the Giants, Tapia is batting .285 with two homers and 15 RBIs.

Why you should back the Giants

Right-hander Logan Webb (1-2, 4.13 ERA) takes the hill for San Francisco. He has been solid this season, despite a record of 0-2 on the road. In his last outing, Webb took the loss at San Diego despite scattering seven hits and three earned runs over six innings. He walked one and struck out four. In the previous start against Miami, he shut the Marlins out on just three hits over seven innings. He walked three and struck out eight. In three career starts against Colorado, he is 2-0 with a 4.35 ERA with five walks and 16 strikeouts.

Catcher Buster Posey has been red hot and enters the game with a five-game hitting streak, going 13-for-21 (.619) with two doubles, three homers and six RBIs during that stretch. On Tuesday against the Rockies, Posey was 3-for-4 with a solo home run. In 150 career games against Colorado, Posey is hitting .345 with 32 doubles, three triples, 28 homers and 106 RBIs. He has a .421 on-base percentage and .570 slugging percentage.

