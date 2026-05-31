Blue Jays OF Jesús Sánchez exits game vs. Orioles after being hit by ball thrown from stands by fan

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jesús Sánchez was removed from Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles with an apparent hand injury -- the result of being struck by a thrown ball from the stands at Camden Yards. After the game, the Blue Jays said X-rays on Sánchez were negative and that he'd been diagnosed with a right wrist contusion.

In the bottom of the sixth of the eventual 9-5 Baltimore win, play was paused while Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker conducted a mound visit with reliever Hayden Juenger. While that was going on, Sánchez out in right field suddenly removed his glove and grabbed his right wrist. Trainers immediately made their way to Sánchez, and he soon was replaced by Yohendrick Piñango. Here's a look:

The Orioles soon released a statement saying the club had identified the fan who threw the ball at Sánchez and had ejected that fan from the premises.

Fortunately, the incident did not appear to be nefarious in nature. Blue Jays manager John Schneider in his post-game comments characterized it as a miscommunication between Sánchez and the young fan who threw the ball.

The 28-year-old Sánchez this season is slashing a productive .287/.324/.461 with six home runs and 11 doubles in 57 games for Toronto. The Blue Jays acquired Sánchez in February from the Houston Astros in exchange for Joey Loperfido.

Sunday's outcome dropped the Jays, the defending American League champions, to 29-31 on the season. The Orioles are now 28-32.