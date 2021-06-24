The Major League Baseball All-Star Game is the biggest annual assembly of the talent that the league has to offer. On Thursday, we found out what the players will be wearing as the jerseys for the 2021 Midsummer Classic, which is slated to take place at Coors Field, were revealed.

Despite being moved out of Atlanta in April, just two months ago, the jerseys and hats have themes related to the Colorado Rockies.

The jerseys feature the letters "COL" for Colorado while the hats will feature each team's primary logo -- and a purple star and mountain in the background.

However, the hats will still be navy, which could be because the original 2021 All-Star Game was scheduled to be held in Atlanta. The hats will also have a traditional All-Star Game logo on the side, which is purple.

The jerseys are quite different than what we traditionally see. It's a batting practice style jersey with an abbreviation for each team's name and their logo on the right side of the jersey. Also breaking with tradition is the fact that players will be wearing these jerseys on the field. Players usually wear their respective team's jersey during the All-Star Game.

The reveal of the All-Star Game jerseys came with some backlash from fans. Many weren't exactly happy with the new-look jerseys, and they let their opinions be heard on social media.