The Major League Baseball All-Star Game is the biggest annual assembly of the talent that the league has to offer. On Thursday, we found out what the players will be wearing as the jerseys for the 2021 Midsummer Classic, which is slated to take place at Coors Field, were revealed.
Despite being moved out of Atlanta in April, just two months ago, the jerseys and hats have themes related to the Colorado Rockies.
The jerseys feature the letters "COL" for Colorado while the hats will feature each team's primary logo -- and a purple star and mountain in the background.
Introducing the 2021 All-Star Game jerseys! pic.twitter.com/BAdYtOluwe— All-Star Game (@AllStarGame) June 24, 2021
However, the hats will still be navy, which could be because the original 2021 All-Star Game was scheduled to be held in Atlanta. The hats will also have a traditional All-Star Game logo on the side, which is purple.
The jerseys are quite different than what we traditionally see. It's a batting practice style jersey with an abbreviation for each team's name and their logo on the right side of the jersey. Also breaking with tradition is the fact that players will be wearing these jerseys on the field. Players usually wear their respective team's jersey during the All-Star Game.
The reveal of the All-Star Game jerseys came with some backlash from fans. Many weren't exactly happy with the new-look jerseys, and they let their opinions be heard on social media.
This is just such a huge miss. It's almost unbelievable how MLB consistently gets it so wrong with merchandise.— Curran (@ItsCurran) June 24, 2021
Hats are fire, jerseys are not good at all— Nic Feldman (Luke Luetge Stan) (@nic_feldman) June 24, 2021
All star game sponsored by @RalphLauren ??— Tyler Afflick (@T_Afflick) June 24, 2021
These are very very bad. Bad enough you couldn't change the color scheme to fit Colorado, but you are actually gonna have them wear this IN GAME? Mistakes have been made.— Panic Baker (@PanictheRaptor) June 24, 2021
Bruh couldn’t you have at least updated the jerseys to the Rockies color scheme instead of the Braves? The hats match the venue and the jerseys don’t remotely match— Nick Bunney (@BunneyNick) June 24, 2021